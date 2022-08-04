Aaron Taylor-Johnson was hospitalised after passing out during a fight scene while shooting 'Bullet Train'.

The 32-year-old actor - who portrays a hitman in the movie, which also stars the likes of Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King - suffered a hand injury during filming but the knock caused him to faint due to low blood sugar because he had embarked on a "crazy mad diet" to be "scrawny and lean" in the film.

He told Variety: “I was on some crazy mad Keto diet. Because I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels.

"We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out.

"And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”

But Aaron joked he knew he would end up with "some war wounds" working with director David Leitch, who is known for his action movies including 'Deadpool 2' and 'Atomic Blonde'.

He added: “You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars. Some war wounds.”

Despite his accident, the actor had a great time making the movie.

He said: “We all just came and had fun, you know. David Leitch gave us so much room to improv and ad-lib, and we really just wanted to make these characters pop. I mean, it’s such a heightened reality, the tone of this movie. [These characters] are so bombastic, so you wanna make them lifted and pop. So hopefully we’ve done that.”