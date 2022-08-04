Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband is reportedly attempting to win her back.

The 31-year-old model split from 41-year-old producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - the father of her 16-month-old son Sylvester - last month but Sebastian is reportedly desperate to win her back.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance. That’s not going to happen."

Although neither of them have commented on the reason for the split, Emily has liked a series of tweets about her single status.

One post she gave her approval to read: "Can't believe that little b**** cheated on emrata.(sic)"

She liked another which asked: "Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata's divorce?"

And friends have revealed that both Emily and Sebastian are upset about the break-up.

One insider said: "What they had is really special. All of their friends loved watching them in the papers and in the headlines. They were just beautiful, but of course, the most beautiful relationships have these ugly endings. I don’t know what the truth is... and I’m not defending him, but I know they’re both reeling. It’s so sad.

"They’re both different and they came together and it just worked. Everyone was really excited for them, they got married so fast, but they made sense. I think people didn’t think Sebastian was good enough for Emily, but she understood [him]. She’s the ultimate woman, he’s a hunky man and they’re both really smart — Emily is really, really smart. She’s more than a model and he’s more than a movie producer."