Kim Kardashian has undergone a "game-changing" stomach tightening procedure.

The 41-year-old beauty - who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - showed off a photo of her abdomen, which looked red in places, as she was undergoing the Morpheus8 treatment and though she admitted the procedure was "painful", she insisted it was "worth it".

She wrote over her post on her Instagram Story: "This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics

"I think this is my fave laser but it's painful lol but worth it.(sic)"

Kim - who is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson - recently reflected on how she no longer "cares as much" about looking glamorous.

She said: “I just don't care as much. I love to just be in no makeup. Whereas before, I would've been so insecure with no makeup on and just that wasn't me. Now, I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It's the opposite. I just love feeling so comfortable that you can just be you, show up how you want. Some days it's dressy, full glam, some days it's not. And it is what it is.”

The SKIMS founder admitted that her obsession with being dressed up would “literally ruin [her] day”.

Kim said: “I used to care so much and get so upset and have it literally ruin my day, and I've come to the realisation where I'm just like, ‘It doesn't matter.’ Nobody cares and you just have to let go…like if you want to wear something super chill and no makeup, it took me a minute to get there, but that's where I'm at.”

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star - despite her change in mindset - isn’t into “festival style”.

Kim said: “I don't really go for a festival style. That's not really my thing. I definitely have different style vibes when I go to different cities, depending on the weather and depending on the event. But I just think that, when I go out to something like a festival, I still always want to be myself and just not feel the pressure.”