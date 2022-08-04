Busted's Matt Willis uses a tablet as a 'sanity saver' when going on holiday with his kids

Matt Willis uses a tablet as a "sanity saver" when going on holiday with his kids.

The Busted singer - who has been married to TV presenter Emma Willis since 2008 and has Isabelle, 13, Ace, 10, and six-year-old Trixie with her - has teamed up with mobile network Three to share how a tablet with a strong internet connection can be "useful" for long journeys.

He said: "As a parent, I know how hard it can be to keep kids entertained on long journeys! I’ve often found it a sanity saver to have a tablet with my kid’s favourite shows and games downloaded to keep them occupied, meaning my wife and I hear less bored moans of 'Are we there yet?', 'I’m bored', 'Can I have a snack', 'he did this, she did that' you get the picture. Having a strong internet connection like you get on Three is super useful for those last-minute downloads before setting off."

His comments come after Three research from YouGov commissioned by Three found that two-thirds (61%) of parents of young children (aged 4 and under) claimed that digital entertainment is the saviour for keeping kids occupied on long journeys, and nearly a quarter (24%) admitted to panic-downloading content at airports before they board the plane.

However, Andrew Foy, Director of New Products and Propositions at Three UK explained that the "super-fast 5G", Brits will be able to download entertainment on the go and billed the network as the "perfect travel companion" over the summer holidays.

He said: “With Three’s super-fast 5G, British holidaymakers can download apps and entertainment at lightning speed, on-the-go – making it the perfect travel companion this summer. We understand that travelling with children can be stressful, but with 99% UK coverage our network’s got you covered. Helping you to create memories from the big moments, whilst easing life’s little pain points – Three’s 5G is there for you, when you need it most."

