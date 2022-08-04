EA is rumoured to be working on a single-player 'Iron Man' game.

After industry insider, Geoff Grubb, claimed Kevin Stephens, who joined the studio last May to lead the creation of a new open-world action-adventure game, is to head up a 'Black Panther' game based on the Marvel character, also known as T'Challa, he's also teased another Marvel game.

Speaking on his 'Giant Bomb' podcast, he claimed the 'Black Panther' game is in "very early development" and the superhero - brought to life on the big screen in the 2018 blockbuster of the same name by the late Chadwick Boseman - is dead from the start.

Geoff explained: “It is a single-player game, it is in very early development, and the game starts with Black Panther being dead.

“The player is going to take on the challenges of becoming the new Black Panther and that seems to be the set-up for the game.”

The game has a codename of "Project Rainier", seemingly in reference to Seattle's Mount Rainer, which is near to where the EA studio headed up by Kevin is based.

And on the podcast, Grubb has also said: "They’re making another Marvel game that’s single-player."

Further to this, writer and trusted source, Tom Henderson, claimed it's "heavily rumoured" to be an 'Iron Man' game, but he has nothing "concrete" to report at this time.

He tweeted: "I’ve heard a few rumours that it’s Iron Man but I never had anything concrete to fully report on.

"Put this heavily under the ‘rumour’ category for now and if I hear/see more information that’s concrete I’ll report on it properly."

Robert Downey Jr. has portrayed the titular superhero aka Tony Stark since 2008's 'Iron Man'.

EA has not publicly confirmed or denied the rumours.

A sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set for release on November 11.

Black Panther was not recast following Chadwick's death from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.