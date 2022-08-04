Harry Styles assisted a fan with his proposal at his concert in Portugal.

The 'As It Was' hitmaker brought his 'Love On Tour' jaunt to Lisbon's Altice Arena on Sunday (31.07.22), and helped a couple get engaged during his set.

Harry - who is dating 38-year-old actress-and-director, Olivia Wilde - spotted the guy in the crowd and handed him a microphone, before he began singing Elvis Presley's classic ballad 'Can’t Help Falling in Love' with the help of the crowd.

The former One Direction star, 28, could be seen watching on as the man's partner started singing along in a clip shared on social media.

He then got the ring from his wallet and asked her: "Will you marry me?”

She said "yes" before screaming and sharing a sweet embrace with her new fiancé.

Harry congratulated the pair before resuming the show.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is always happy to help fans with their special requests at his shows.

In June, Harry helped an Italian fan come out as gay at his Wembley Stadium concert.

The fan, named Matteo, was holding a sign that read: "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

And the 'My Policeman' star was more than happy to oblige.

The 'Sign of the Times' singer declared Matteo "officially gay my boy" as he raised a Pride flag above his head.

He said: "Congratulations Matteo, you are a free man."

And it wasn't the first time.

Last October, the pop star - who has a strong LGBTQ+ following - was performing a solo gig at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, when he assisted an audience member in their request to publicly declare their sexuality.

After he spotted a girl holding a sign with "Help me come out” emblazoned across it in the packed-out crowd, the 'Kiwi' singer threw up a rainbow pride flag and said: “Anyone particular you’d like to come out to?

"Is it for yourself? When I raise this flag you’re officially out, heard that’s how it works! She’s oooout!”

The previous month, Harry did a gender reveal for a pregnant fan midway through his show.