Ronda Rousey has been suspended indefinitely from WWE.

The 35-year-old wrestler received the ban for attacking an official at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville over the weekend, after she lost the women's title match to Liv Morgan.

A message on WWE.com stated: "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.

"An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.

"Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown."

Video of the incident shows Rousey grabbing referee Dan Engler by the arm and flipping him over her shoulder.

She pinned him down and did not let him go until another official intervened.

Rousey is believed to have been furious after Engler appeared to fail to notice Morgan tapping out.

Ronda shared some images from the fight against Liv on Instagram and wrote: "Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that’d be greaaaaaat."

Liv replied: "Hahahahahahhah this is hilarious."