Jamie Foxx drew Cameron Diaz out of retirement by promising her some "fun".

The 49-year-old actress stepped away from the big screen after appearing as Miss Hannigan in 2014 musical remake 'Annie', but she's making her comeback alongside her co-star from that movie in forthcoming Netflix production 'Back in Action', and the 'Day Shift' star thinks her return will be a "special moment".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her.

"[I asked her] 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it.

"We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

Jamie previously revealed he had enlisted the help of Tom Brady - who famously backtracked on his decision to retire from the NFL earlier this year just six weeks after announcing he was calling it a day - to persuade Cameron to get back to work on the action comedy.

And he insisted it was vital he came up with an "innovative" approach.

He said of bringing Tom on board: "We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back."

Jamie's co-star in 'Day Shift', Dave Franco, wasn't surprised by his friend's powers of persuasion.

He said: "Jamie’s the greatest leader in this business. He is the best. Number one on everyone’s [list]."

The 'Ray' actor - who will also executive produce 'Back in Action' - previously shared the audio from the call between himself, Tom, and Cameron.

During the conversation, Tom said: "I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire.

"I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."

The blonde beauty replied: "Haha. Honestly ... exactly what I needed."

Jamie - who also worked with the actress on 1999's 'Any Given Sunday' - also tweeted: "Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! (sic)"