‘Joker 2’ will be released in October 2024.

‘Joker 2: Folie à Deux’ - which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga - is a musical sequel to the 2019 original and is expected to drop on October 4 2024.

According to Deadline, the movie - directed by Todd Phillips - is rumoured to be a musical and its title is a French phrase, which translates to refer to a mental disorder than impacts two or more people.

The film comes after the original took home a record breaking $96.2 million at the box office during its opening weekend. In total, it took $1.07 billion internationally, making it highest ever grossing R-Rated movie.

Joaquin - who play the title character - and Hildur Guðnadóttir took home Acamedy Awards, for Best Actor and Original Music Score respectively. Overall, the flick was nominated for 11 Oscars, including the top prize Best Picture and Best Director for Todd.

The news of the release date came from a update from Comscore and comes just after the DC Extended Universe movie, ‘Batgirl’ - starring Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser - was given the heave-ho by HBO Max despite being in post-production.

The film’s director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah expressed their sadness about the news, which they learnt while in Morocco for Adil’s wedding, with guests including Will Smith.

They wrote on Instagram: "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it.

They added: "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves.

"Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of that team," they added.

"In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honour to have been part of the DCEU [DC Extended Universe], even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for life."

Leslie - who shot to fame in the movie musical ‘In the Heights’ - tweeted she was "proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over seven months", adding she felt "blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process".