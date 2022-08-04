Taylor Lautner says his and fiancée Taylor Dome's dogs will be included in their wedding.

The 'Twilight' star, 30, proposed to the 25-year-old nurse in the kitchen of their home in November 2021, and he's spilled that the couple are going to figure out "a special way" they can get their two rescue pups, Remi and Lily, to be part of their nuptials.

He said: "We're still discussing all things wedding.

"But, I'm sure that we'll definitely find some special way that they can be involved because they are family members."

When the pair - who went public with their romance in 2018 - first got together Taylor wasn't only wooed by his then-girlfriend.

He said of Dome's dog: "She] came in and swooped me off my feet. I fell in love with Lily."

And she ended up persuading her future husband to get a sibling for the canine.

Taylor recalled how his partner "started the whole Lily could use a sibling thing, and I was like, 'Well, could she or is she better off being an only child?' And she was like, 'No, she would do so well with a sibling.'"

The 'Run the Tide' star admitted Lily and Remi are everything to him and they "complete our family".

He said: "I feel like they give me more than I give them.

"I try and do anything I can to be there for them."

He added to PEOPLE: "They complete our family, so it's just been a huge life changer for us.

"You actually can feel how thankful and how life-loving your adopted pets are.

"They just love life, loves us more than anything, love people in general, and you can just really feel it."

The pair met through Lautner's sister Makena Moore and he was immediately smitten.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me.

"She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. [Propose] in the kitchen'.

"I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen and we just eat at the counter. And she's like, 'One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple.' "

Taylor joked that getting engaged to someone with the same name as him was incredibly narcissistic.

He quipped: "It's going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible."