A driver who killed Nicki Minaj's dad in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for a year.

Charles Polevich admitted striking Robert Maraj and leaving him on the side of a rode in Long Island, New York, in February 2021 and was reprimanded by the judge for his "cold and callous reaction" to hitting the 64-year-old electrician.

According to the New York Post Newspaper, Nassau County Judge Howard Sturim told the driver: "The criminality here was a result of the defendant leaving the scene.”

As well as a year behind bars in county jail, the 72-year-old businessman was fined $5,000 and had his driver's license suspended for six months, but Robert's widow, Nicki's mother Carol Maraj, branded the sentencing a "slap in the face".

She said: “One year? That’s a slap in the face for the family. [He] just left him on a street like a dog...

“Your Honor, this is is not a good citizen in my eyes. He looked at him and left him [on the roadside]. Is that a good citizen?”

The judge explained the sentence was because Polevich had no prior criminal history and hadn't been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He added: "His criminality… was not the cause of death.”

Polevich - who is expected to serve a reduced sentence of eight months - offered his "sincerest apologies" to Robert's family.

Prosecutors in had recommended a sentence of one to three years. Polevich will likely end up serving a reduced sentence of eight months, said his lawyer Marc Gann.

He said in court: “I feel deep sadness and remorse for the loss of Robert Maraj’s life.

“I feel compassion for his wife, Mrs. Maraj and [his] family. I had no malicious intent. I completely accept responsibility for my actions.”

According to the criminal report, the driver got out of his car and asked Robert if he was OK before getting back in and driving away without calling emergency services.

Once back home, he parked the 1992 Volvo in his garage and covered it with a tarpaulin.