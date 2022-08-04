Michelle Visage feels "so much better" since having her breast implants removed.

The 53-year-old star had three breast enlargement operations over the years but in 2019 had them removed, and she thinks getting the silicone taken out of her body has done wonders for her health as she is seeing signs her thyroid - which has been attacked as she suffers from Hashimoto's disease - is improving.

She told Closer magazine: "I feel so much better. It's like night and day. My latest blood tests show that my thyroid [condition] seems to be improving.

"It's a journey but hopefully I'm going in the right direction."

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' judge - who has daughters Lillie, 22, and Lola, 20, with husband David Case - also admitted her menopause symptoms were so "debilitating" that she was convinced she was going to die.

She said: "I had every symptom going. You name it, I had it.

"It was so debilitating for me that I couldn't even function. I'm not kidding. It was literally at the point where I thought I was dying."

But, fortunately, Michelle discovered hormone creams at the beginning of the year, and she now feels as though she has a "second wind", branding it "a miracle".

She said: "I started using my hormone creams about eight months ago and they have been a game changer. I couldn't live without them.

"I've got a second wind and feel youthful again. It's a miracle."

Michelle previously admitted she had her boobs enlarged because she thought it would make her "more attractive".

She said: "I 100 percent did it because I thought it would make me more attractive. I just wanted to be hot to everybody, right, and I didn’t feel hot.”