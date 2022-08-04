Christine Quinn was "hurt badly" when a "big fashion house" refused to let her attend their runway show because of her reality TV background.

The 'Selling Sunset' star's "biggest passion" is fashion and she recalled being devastated by the snub - only to get the last laugh when she wore the unnamed firm during a major magazine photoshoot last year.

She said: "Fashion is my biggest passion. I live and breathe fashion. I feel like coming from reality television, I had to work even harder to be taken seriously.

"I remember two years ago, during Fashion Week, I was declined by a big fashion house because they told me, 'We don’t work with reality stars'. It hurt really badly because I was such a massive fan of the brand."

Referring to her photoshoot for the Sunday Times Style - for which she wore labels including Versace, Dolce Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Michael Kors Collection, Gauge81, Wolford and Carven - she added: "Fast forward to the cover of The Sunday Times Style, and the photo they chose for the cover I wore was by the same fashion house that had previously declined my attendance. Shortly after the cover was released, they posted the photo on their Instagram."

Christine thinks fashion houses have changed their attitude to her in recent times because they respect the way she works "extremely hard".

She added to Grazia USA: "Since then, I have been embraced with open arms because I don’t expect anything to fall into my lap. I work extremely hard, and I’m so grateful that all my years of hard work are finally starting to be recognised."

The 33-year-old star made her runway debut at Balenciaga's couture show in Paris last month and she felt "honoured" to be part of the show but wasn't nervous to be walking for the first time at such a high profile event.

She said: "The Balenciaga show was a long time in the making. I work really hard on hustling in silence and letting my hard work show. It’s all about the element of surprise. I have been a fan of Balenciaga for so many years, so to be Demna’s muse and walk in his show, I felt honoured yet right at home."