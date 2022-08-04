Keke Palmer has learned how to say "no" to things.

The 28-year-old actress explained that while turning down opportunities can be "hard" in case they don't present themselves again, she had to start declining offers in order to prioritise her mental wellbeing.

She said:" I realized it’s hard to say no because we don’t trust. We don’t trust that if we say no the opportunity will come again. Or we don’t trust that if we say no we’ve made the right choice. Or we are scared that if we say no we’re going to offend somebody. But I realized that it was saying yes to too many things that was stressing me out the most."

The Emmy Award-winning star went on to explain that she has "learned to rearrange" things for herself but admitted that even in recent years she would have feared for her career if she didn't take every opportunity that came her way.

She told Women's Health Magazine: "I’ve learned not to be afraid to rearrange things and to accept that I’m not going to be able to do it all without hurting myself. A couple of years ago, I would have been like, ‘Well, your career’s over if you don’t do this.’ But this time I was like, ‘Physically, this is not possible. I would have to dishonor myself in such a cruel way [to make it happen] that I simply have to say no.’ I’m getting really good at it now. That is the grace and the silver lining."