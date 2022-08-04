Katy Perry has apologised to Kim Kardashian over social media post.

The 37-year-old pop singer - who is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and has two-year-old Daisy with him - was playing a game of MASH on TikTok and was randomly assigned a type of house, a type of car, amount of children she would have, and her lover was determined to be Pete Davidson,28, who has been dating the 41-year-old reality TV megastar since October 2021.

In the caption of the post, Katy joked: "No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? [shrug emoji])" (sic)

'The Kardashians' star - who was previously married to rapper Kanye West and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm him while Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand - did not appear to respond to the post publicly.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker is keen to have more children with Orlando because she is "obsessed" with being mother.

A source said: "Katy and Orlando are very in love and would love to expand their family. are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other. Katy is obsessed with being a mom."

The 'Roar' songstress - who is currently starring in her own Las Vegas residency - explained that she "loves" being a mother and wants to take her baby on tour with her.

She said: "I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes. I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life.

At the time, Katy added that being a parent had allowed her to have "grown up so much" and that she had been "reborn" as a result of motherhood.

She added: "I have grown up so much. [It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes - and the joy." For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."