Heather Rae El Moussa has "separation anxiety "from husband Tarek.

The 'Selling Sunset' star,34, is expecting a baby boy with fiance Tarek - who already has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six with ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-host Christina Haack - and took to social media on Thursday (04.08.22) to explain that she is struggling to be alone while he visits his other children.

She wrote on Instagram: "Missing my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families so I’m going through photos that I love of us!"

The reality star went on to explain that this is the "longest time" she has been on her own since they got together and begged her followers to suggest distraction methods while she waits for her partner to return home.

She added: "This is the longest we’ve been apart since we’ve been together so I’m maybeee getting a little separation anxiety, so help distract me! What are your favorite books/tv shows at the moment??"(sic)

It comes after weeks after the TV host took to social media to reveal that he and Heather were expecting their first child together.

Alongside a photo of Tarek kissing Heather's baby bump, he wrote on Instagram: "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"(sic)

The couple had started IVF treatment when they discovered Heather was pregnant, with the former Playboy model explaining that while the natural pregnancy came as a shock, it was "meant to be" because she had "no stress" in her life.

She said: "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."