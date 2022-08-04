Jamie Foxx convinced Cameron Diaz to return to acting.

The 49-year-old star last appeared on screen in 2014 movie-musical 'Annie' and had since announced her retirement from acting but is due to return in the upcoming film 'Back In Action' and co-star Jamie, 54, said that he just had to explain to her how "fun" the project would be.

He told ETOnline: "Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business, We love her. Getting her to come on board basically involved asking her, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

Back in 2021, the 'Charlie's Angels' actress - who has been married to Benji Madden since 2015 and has two-year-old daughter Raddix with him - admitted that she had stepped away from the business in order to "manage" different aspects of her life.

She said:" When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, there are parts of your life that end up being handed off to other people. For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she shared of her decision. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," she shared. "I felt the need to make myself whole

It was previously reported that Cameron was feeling "anxious" but "excited" upon her return to the big screen.