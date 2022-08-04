Joey King will "never regret" doing the Kissing Booth trilogy.

The 23-year-old actress starred as Elle Evans in the teenage comedy franchise and - although it was critically panned - insisted that she "couldn't be prouder" of the series.

She said: "I couldn’t be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I’ll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says!"

Joey went on to explain that in the last few years since shooting the 'Kissing Booth' movies, she has learned to become more "comfortable" with herself and is now able to stand up for herself.

She told The Independent: "In the past couple of years I’ve really stepped into myself in a way where I feel much more comfortable with who I am. I feel good about who I am as a person. With that comes the ability to stand up for yourself and what you believe in, because you actually believe in yourself at that point."

The 'Bullet Train' actress previously explained the movie was "not meant" for critics in the first place but is "glad" that she has managed to work on movies that have been received well.

She told The Independent: "I understand that critics weren’t all over this movie, but that’s the thing — it’s not meant for critics to be like, ‘Wow, what a movie!’ It’s meant for people to watch and have a great time. I’m thankful that I got to do ‘The Act,’ where critics were like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn’t mean it’s not successful. And it doesn’t mean it’s not one of my favorite projects I’ve worked on. The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart."