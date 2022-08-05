Kylie Jenner says her daughter Stormi is very "spoiled."

The 24-year-old businesswoman is mother to four-year-old Stormi as well as a six-month-old son - whose name has not been released publicly - with boyfriend Travis Scott and took her daughter on a customised shopping trip to high-end London department store Harrods.

As the duo trawled the store, Kylie said in a video posted to Instagram: "Look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"

The staff of Harrods had created a special shopping experience involving custom displays and various wardrobe options especially for the little one, who picked up a pair of small pink flats and announced to Kylie that she was "going to try them on."

Elsewhere in the video, 'The Kardashians' star - who founded beauty line KylieCosmetics back in 2015 -could be seen holding hands with Stormi as the pair wandered a section of the store dedicated to her makeup line.

The mother and daughter duo rounded off their trip to the legendary department store to enjoy tea and cakes in the Harrods Tea Room and Kylie took to social media to thank the staff for their day.

Alongside a series of snaps from their shopping spree, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "stopped by @harrods today with goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics @kylieskin 💕 wow what a dream!!!!!!!! thank you for having us."

Meanwhile, the reality star recently admitted that Stormi prefers to choose her own clothes these days.

She said: "She doesnt let me dress her anymore!"*sic(