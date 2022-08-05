Rosie O'Donnell has insisted she is a "normal mother."

The 60--year-old comedienne - who is the adoptive mother of Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake,22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, nine - was accused by Vivienne of not providing her with a "normal" upbringing when a fan praised Rosie for keeping her kids out of the spotlight.

Vivienne said: "I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life ‘normal.’ No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn’t really inform us, for really anything. I think that was more it, because once I would find out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that."

Following the comments, former talk show host Rosie took to TikTok on Thursday (05.08.22) and responded in her own video in an attempt to quash the accusations.

She said: "Vi Vi, what do you mean I didn't do anything normal? I did normal things! I'm normal. I'm normal. I'm totally normal! Jeez, Viv. I'm gonna tell some secrets about you! TikTokers!"

Meanwhile, Rosie and her eldest daughter Chelsea were previously estranged but their relationship seems to have

grown much stronger in recent years.

Rosie previously reflected: "I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has [improved] because we went through some really public troubled times.

"She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other.

"When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."