Rick Ross quipped that all is forgiven after he was refused entry into Buckingham Palace.

The 46-year-old rap legend recently made a visit to the grand gates of Queen Elizabeth II's residence while in London, but his superstar status wasn't enough to persuade one of the 96-year-old British monarch's guards to let him inside.

He joked: “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace. I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”

He then quipped that he "forgave" the "homie" that didn't let him in after being offered to pick his own lobster.

On his Instagram Story, he joked: “I didn’t get to sit at the table.

“But what he did do was refer me to a spot and they said they’d be waiting on me and I can pick the lobster I wanted to eat so I forgave him.”

Meanwhile, despite his wealth, Rick previously insisted he is "not about throwing money away" but wants to enjoy his money in the right way.

He said: "Through the window, I am looking out of right now in the Southwest Ranches, I can see my red-on-red 458 Ferrari, and it is inspiring.

"The work is inspiring, but it can drain you. So while I want people to understand that everything is possible, you have to separate yourself and find balance."

And the 'Purple Lamborghini' star loves picking up a bargain.

He said: "I don't have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta. I love swap meets and antique stores. I love finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20."