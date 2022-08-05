Brad Pitt is casually dating, but doesn't have a "serious girlfriend".

Earlier this year, the 58-year-old Hollywood star was reported to be dating Lykke Li but insiders dismissed the claims that he and the 36-year-old singer had taken advantage of the fact they live close to one another to enjoy an under-the-radar romance and maintained the pair are just friends.

And now, it's been claimed Brad is still on the dating scene and "enjoying" getting to know people from "different walks of life".

An insider told E! News: "He enjoys getting out and socialising, but does so very privately.

"He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."

The source added: "He goes on dates, but does not have a serious girlfriend."

The 'Bullet Train' actor - who has six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie - was previously linked to German model Nicole Poturalski, and has retained a friendship with her.

A source earlier this year: "He still keeps in touch with Nicole [Poturalski]."

'Being the Ricardos' actress Alia Shawkat has also been romantically linked to the 'Fight Club' star and she previously reflected on the "weird" rumours about her and her friend.

She said: "It came in hot and left as fast as it came in. It happened during COVID, and I was alone with it. It was so weird. Now it’s like a weird dream, where I’m, like, 'Did that happen?'"

And Alia found it particularly funny that Brad had no idea about the rumours but apologised to her for the attention the speculation had brought.

She said: "He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that s***. I was like, 'You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.' And he was, like, 'I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."