Chrissy Teigen has revealed she sold a "scripted show" to HBO Max earlier this year, amid speculation the streaming service may slash scripted content.

The 36-year-old model - who announced she is pregnant earlier this week - took to Twitter this week to admit she penned a deal with the streaming service earlier in 2022, but she tried to see the funny side of the situation.

She wrote: "of course I’d sell an hbo max scripted show this year. Of course lol"

But the star tried to remain positive by reflecting on their progress in video game 'Animal Crossing'.

She tweeted: "well I did just become a 5 star island on animal crossing. so when one door closes, another one…sits ajar (sic)"

Chrissy's comments come after David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery - the parent company of HBO Max - revealed HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into a single product in the US by mid-2023.

This comes after Warner Bros announced this week that movie 'Batgirl' - which reportedly cost around $90 million to make - had been scrapped, despite being filmed, as has 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt', due to a "strategic shift" in leadership at the company.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement: "The decision to not release 'Batgirl' reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.

"We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

However, there was some much more positive news for Chrissy this week, as the star - who has kids Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles with her singer husband John Legend, 43 - revealed the couple are to be parents again following multiple rounds of IVF.

She wrote on Instagram: "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long! (sic)"

In October 2020, Chrissy and John had been expecting their third child when she was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding, and the pair tragically lost their baby.

While their first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.