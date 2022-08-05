Kanye West's support of Donald Trump proved "too much" for his friendship with John Legend.

The two musicians used to be close friends but the 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted his pal's public backing for the controversial former president, as well as the 'Stronger' rapper's own run for office means he has stepped away from his pal and they don't have the bond they used to.

Speaking on 'The Axe Files' podcast, John said: “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly."

Explaining how Kanye was upset not to get his support when he ran for president, John added: “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then."

But the 43-year-old singer still respects the way his former friend lives his life with honesty.

He said: “I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly. So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get.

"Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get.”

John recently reflected on how the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper - who legally change his name to ‘Ye’ last year - helped him hone his craft by producing songs with him for his 2004 debut ‘Get Lifted’ and “connecting” him other industry heavyweights, such as Rick Ross.

He said: “I've just been collaborating with so many dope artists throughout my career. I started with Kanye at G.O.O.D. Music and our whole thing was bringing hip hop and soul together. So I was on a lot of his tracks...a lot of tracks he was producing for other people...he was producing my tracks and connecting me with other people in hip hop so there's always been a lot of collaborations in my background. I've done a thousand tracks with Rick Ross, worked with so many great MCs over the years.

"I've just always thought collaboration was a great way to make music and when we do it together it can be better than when we do it separately. So I've just always had that spirit and that energy and I love working with dope people and we definitely did that with this album.”