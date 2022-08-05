Nintendo will not release the Nintendo Switch Pro or any other models in the Switch family this year.

The gaming giant has confirmed that no new consoles in the range will be launched in 2022, and the firm will instead focus on meeting the demand for the original.

Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa told the Japanese site Nikkei: "Normally, we stockpile inventory in the summer to prepare for the year-end sales season, which is at its peak.

"This summer, we are not able to produce as many as usual."

Since its release in 2017, Nintendo Switch has gone on to become one of the most popular video game consoles in the company, selling over 111 million units globally.

However, the global chip shortage has caused Nintendo to struggle to hit its Switch production targets resulting in a 22.9 per cent decline. The first Quarter of 2022 saw only 3.43 million consoles sold compared to 4.45 million in Q1 of 2021.