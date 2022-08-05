'The Sims 4' ageing bug and incest issue have been fixed.

Developers Maxis previously made players know they were aware of the bugs that bared their heads when they released an update ahead of the release of the 'High School Years' expansion pack last week

They tweeted: "We are currently investigating instances involving Sims auto-ageing up in saves using the Short or Long lifespan.

“We recommend temporarily playing in or creating new saves with the default/'normal’ lifespan, as we work towards a solution.”

And now a fix has arrived that means Sims don't age before their time and they can't make out with family and friends.

The developers had provided an update to players informing them that a patch would soon be rolling out and they were aware of players missing content from 'The Sims 4 High School Years' pre-orders.

They wrote: "We've completed our investigation into various instances stemming from Tuesday's update including auto-ageing, unintended Wants, the appearance of fame for the non-famous. We'll be rolling out a patch to resolve these more by the end of next week and appreciate your patience.

"We are also aware of players missing bonus content with The Sims 4 High School Years preorders and have begun rolling out fixes across platforms experiencing this issue."

Last summer, it was announced that 'The Sims 4' would be getting a "tiny overhaul" after fan complaints about increasingly lighter skin tones for NPCs.

Non-playable characters are characters that cannot be played by the player from the game's start and fans were upset as their skin tones had gotten lighter in comparison to older games.

During an Inside Maxis stream, two members of the team, Ash and SimGuruGeorge, responded to the criticism with Ash saying: "Hundreds of townies have come to life since the first Sims game launched 21 years ago. A lot of love has been put into every single one of them, and we acknowledge that they need continued care and attention.

"So it's about time for a tiny overhaul. We are currently in the process of updating NPCs in 'The Sims 4' including visuals as well as their lore.

"This will take some time to accomplish as we have to spend some quality time with each and every single Sim from Willow Creek to Henford-on-Bagley. That means we're taking it step-by-step – or townie by townie – and we're excited to update you at a later date.