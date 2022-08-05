Offset is being blamed for a 2020 car crash.

The Migos rapper is being sued for auto-negligence by Mercury Insurance Company after his car was involved in an accident near the US 101 freeway in Encino, California on 11 November 2020.

Offset was allegedly driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, which the firm alleged he or another individual was operating negligently, resulting in a collision with a 2019 Honda Civic being driven by Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez, who was also carrying passenger Maria Salina Lopez.

The insurance company also alleged Offset's vehicle was uninsured.

They said in documents obtained by RadarOnline.com: “The insurance policy described above-included collision coverage, insuring the Honda for damages sustained."

Mercury told how Gutierrez's vehicle was “damaged, destroyed, depreciated, diminished in value, and necessitated repairs and towing charges in the sum of $10,605.73" and noted "the owners of the Honda were deprived of the use of their said vehicle to their damage in the sum of $1,090.27.”

Lopez sustained severe bodily injuries and emotional distress, “all of which caused and will continue to cause great physical and mental pain and suffering, resulting in temporary and permanent disability, and a loss of earning capacity, causing a loss earnings, and requiring her to incur obligations for medical expenses and other special damages.”

The insurance company paid the policyholder $26,696 - including $15,000 to Lopez - and they want Offset to be ordered to pay them the full amount, plus interest.

The 30-year-old rapper isn't short of cash as he and wife Cardi B recently gave their daughter Kulture $50,000 for her fourth birthday.

In footage shared by Offset on Instagram last month, the youngster was filmed arriving at sweet exhibit Candytopia asking for cotton candy and she appeared with the cash in the window of an SUV.

She then said she had a "ticket" - a million dollars in slang - but her dad corrected her.

He said on his Instagram Story: “It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50.”

Kulture's 10-month-old brother Wave was also present on the family day out.

The couple are known for their extravagant gift-giving and previously bought Kulture an $8,000 Birkin bag for her second birthday and a $48,000 one when she was three.