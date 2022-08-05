Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has topped Tatler magazine's Best Dressed List.

The 40-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William and has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with him - sought off competition from the likes of 'Bridgeton' actress Simone Ashley, 27, and footballer Conor Gallagher to be crowned Best Dressed by the magazine in their annual fashion list.

In a press statement, Tatler said: "Summer of discontent? Not everyone got the memo. While 'God Save the Queen' rang out over the furlongs of Ascot, a crowd swooned over the Duchess of Cambridge, resplendent in Alessandra Rich polka dots as she passed by in her carriage. It was a look that recalled Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman' and ’80s-era Princess Diana, one that paid no heed to the sweltering heat on race day and prompted the breathless return of Tatler’s best-dressed list.

Like Kate, those who dare to look back are in the lead right now. Resurgences from Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and Kate Bush have fuelled the nostalgia. We’ve found it in the ’80s... twice."

Other names to receive a nod for their fashion efforts in the publication's annual list included the likes of balllet dancer and 'Cats' star Francesca Hayward and actor Joe Locke, 18, who is known for his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix hit 'Heartstopper.'

1.The Duchess of Cambridge

2.Vimbai Masiyiwa

3.Freya Aspinall

4.Sophie Hermann

5.Conor Gallagher

6.Tamara Beckwith Veroni

7.Hamish Bowles

8. Simone Ashley

9. Francesca Hayward

10. Joe Locke

The September issue of Tatler is on newsstands and available for digital download now.

Read the full top 10 at https://www.tatler.com/gallery/top-10-best-dressed-2022-royals-celebrities-duchess-of-cambridge.