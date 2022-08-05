Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her 41st birthday with "family and dear friends".

The 41-year-old royal - who lives in Montecito, California - enjoyed a low-key birthday on Thursday (04.08.22) with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A representative for the Sussexes told Us Weekly: "The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends."

Meanwhile, although Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to American in 2020, leading to a rift with the Royal Family, Prince William and Duchess Catherine took to social media to share a birthday message for Meghan.

They posted a picture of Meghan and wrote: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, posted a similar image and wrote: "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The pictures selected by both couples show Meghan at Queen Elizabeth's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The service was the only event from the Queen's Jubilee which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly attended, after they returned to the UK from California for the occasion.