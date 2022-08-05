Freida Pinto celebrated her wedding with a nap.

The 37-year-old actress married photographer Cory Tran in a low-key ceremony two years ago in front of just two witnesses at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and she admitted she wasn't interested in a lavish party because the couple were more focused on "building a life together" than just one day.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: “We’re not wedding people.”

Explaining she had woken up, chosen a long-sleeved white Needle and Thread gown from her wardrobe and then gone to get married, she added: “And then we went home and had a nap.

“For our brains and our souls and our bodies, it was just perfect. The focus was on building a life together, not just planning a wedding.”

The couple - who have eight-month-old son Rumi-Ray - now divide their time between Austin and Los Angeles.

Recalling the first time Cory took her to Texas, where he had spent most of his 20s, she said: “I felt so at peace and free.”

The 'Mr. Malcolm's List' actress finds the "ever-changing" baby stage of parenting both "exhilarating and exhausting".

She said: "Nothing is constant and it’s just absolutely joy-giving and exhilarating and exhausting, all at the same time.”

Freida became a global star thanks to her role as Latika in Danny Boyle's 'Slumdog Millionaire' and though she remembers the release of the film as a "special" time, she admitted the aftermath was "not very pleasant" because things got so "overwhelming".

She said: “The aftermath was not very pleasant. It was such a frenzy – it was almost overwhelming, and hard to distinguish between what was real and what wasn’t.

“My expectation was that every film I did after should do as well as Slumdog Millionaire. But it was unique.”