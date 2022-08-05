Kim Kardashian can't wait to be reunited with Pete Davidson.

Pete, 28, has been filming his latest movie 'Wizards!' in Australia for the past few months and although Kim, 41, went to see him in July, she is looking forward to his return to the United States.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together. Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy.

"Kim is just excited that he will be back in the US soon."

And, distance has only brought the couple even closer together.

The insider added: "The long distance hasn't been easy for Kim, but they are making it work. They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple."

Kim - who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with her former husband Kanye West - and Pete started dating after growing close when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in October and insiders previously spoke about how strong their relationship is.

A source said: "Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."

Meanwhile, Pete - who has previously dated the likes of pop star Ariana Grande and Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale - recently admitted that he would love to become a father one day.

He said: "I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny. It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier!"