Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are said not to have flaunted their flourishing romance on the set of their film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Multiple sources previously told Page Six that Florence Pugh – who also stars in the hotly anticipated psychological drama – was unhappy after director Olivia, 38, fell for the other lead, Harry Styles, 28, during filming.

But other insiders have now told the site the pair did not make their relationship obvious and were so secretive most people on set had no idea they were dating.

One source told Page Six on Friday (05.08.22): “Olivia was super professional – both she and Harry were. We were all surprised to hear that they were an item and didn’t even realize they were a couple until the news was out publicly.”

Olivia and Harry made their public debut at the wedding of the former One Direction singer’s agent Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021 and are still going strong.

Another source added: “We were filming the movie at the height of Covid. Everyone had a job to do and we were focused on that. I certainly didn’t see Harry and Olivia all over each other.”

Despite insiders saying Olivia’s ex, Jason Sudeikis, 46, visited the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ set, the source said they did not see the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor.

They added: “The set was strictly closed to visitors since we were at the height of Covid lockdown.”

Olivia is now looking forward to reuniting with the cast of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at the Venice Film Festival, to promote the flick, with the event starting August 31 and continuing to September 10.

She will be one of the only women directors at the festival, according to sources.

She will also join Harry, Florence and their cast mates Gemma Chan and Chris Pine at the world premiere in September, with the film is to be released on the 23rd of that month in America.