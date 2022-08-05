Rosie O’Donnell has hit back at her teenage daughter for branding her upbringing abnormal.

The comic, 60, is embroiled in a public TikTok spat with 19-year-old Vivienne over her comment, with Rosie pledging online to “tell some secrets” about her offspring in revenge.

Rosie said in TikTok videos posted on Thursday (04.08.22) and Friday (05.08.22) she thought she was totally normal and nice while bringing up Vivienne.

She asked in a clip posted on the platform on Thursday: “Vi Vi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?

“I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Jeez, Viv, I’m going to tell some secrets about you!

She put a caption on the video that said: “Love your vibe with your Moms.”

In another video on Friday she said: “A hater? Come on, I thought I was pretty nice. I didn’t think I was hateful at all. Just my review of the progarmme. That’s all. Bye bye.”

Vivienne, the youngest of Rosie's four children that she adopted with her 55-year-old ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, from whom she split in 2007.

They also share sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughter Chelsea, 24.

O'Donnell adopted her fifth child, daughter Dakota, nine, with former partner Michelle Rounds in 2013 before her partner died of an apparent suicide in 2017 aged 46.

In her back-and-forth with Vivienne on TikTok, Rosie took issue with the teen's claim she “never” followed parental protocols.

She said on Thursday that while she said was grateful to her mum, it was not a normal upbringing.

She said: “No offense, Mom. She just didn’t really inform us about really anything.'

“She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal.

“At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo.’ I never had any idea who the f*** she was. Then I find out it was Madonna all these years.”

She added that it was the “same thing with Oprah (Winfrey)” as she continued to complain about not being made aware she was being surrounded by A-listers.

It comes after Rosie was left stunned in in 2020, when Vivienne revealed in front of her mother she had been drugged and assaulted.

The pair were filming a TikTok video when she made the revelations, with Rosie look on in surprise and dismay.

Rosie recently went ‘Instagram official’ with new girlfriend Aimee, 43, after five months and became a grandmother this year when her eldest daughter Chelsea welcomed a child in February.

She and Chelsea have also feuded publicly over the years, with the actress saying after they made up in 2018: “I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times.

'Sh’'s doing better now and we're both communicating with each other. When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that.”