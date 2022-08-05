Pierce Brosnan has paid tribute to his wife of 21 years Keely Shaye Smith with a sentimental message about their wedding.

He posted an image of their big day from 2001 on Friday (05.08.22) as the pair celebrated toasted anniversary – saying he would marry her again now.

The James Bond actor, 69, said on Instagram: “I could do it all again. Happy Anniversary my love Keely, we danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could it all again.”

Keeley, 58, shared the same image of their wedding day on her Instagram, saying: “Happy Anniversary my love.”

Their posts attracted a wave of congratulations from celebrity friends and fans.

The pair exchanged vows in his native Ireland in August of 2001, after they met

at a party in 1994 following the death of Pierce’s first wife Cassandra Harris in 1991, who was killed by ovarian cancer 13 days after her 43rd birthday.

Her daughter Charlotte died from the same disease on June 28, 2013 aged 42.

Pierce and Keely have two sons together – Dylan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris – who are the youngest of the ‘Mama Mia!’ actor’s five children.

He also has son Sean, 38, and adopted son Chris, 49, as well as his late adopted daughter Charlotte.

Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children Chris and Charlotte after their father Dermot Harris died in 1986.

Pierce has been open about how Keely saved him from depression following his family tragedies, saying her strength is something “I wouldn't be able to live without.”

He said in 2017 “My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara – we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine.

“We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”