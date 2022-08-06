Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child via surrogate.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and the 31-year-old basketball player - who split again in January - have welcomed a baby brother for their daughter True, four.

Khloe's representative confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE but did not share any other details.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016 and welcomed True together in 2018.

They split in June 2021 before later reuniting and ended their relationship again in January.

The news of the surrogacy was announced last month, with a rep saying: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Tristan also has son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, eight months, with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe previously revealed she suffered complications during her pregnancy with True and was warned by doctors about the dangers to a baby if she conceived again.

She said: "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera, but they said it's like an 80-something per cent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing.

"This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."