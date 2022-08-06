Michelle Visage thinks she was a "gay British man" in a former life.

The 53-year-old radio DJ - who has daughters Lillie, 22, and Lola, 20, with husband David Case - is good friends with her fellow ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars Alan Carr and Graham Norton, but the star is unable to explain why she feels she was a homosexual guy in a past life, admitting the comment makes her sound "like a nutter".

She told Britain's Closer magazine: "I feel like in a former life I was a gay, British man. I can't explain it.

"I sound like a nutter but that's the way that I feel."

But in her present life, Michelle and David celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in June, and she believes the secret to a happy marriage is "not becoming too codependent".

She said: "I surprised him with a day at a spa and we had facials, massages and sat by the pool sipping lovely drinks and enjoying each other's company. He is a wonderful man. And handsome. I like to think I did well!

"I do believe the secret is having time to ourselves and not becoming too codependent."

While Michelle has always been the main breadwinner, she admits author and screenwriter David is still "very much the man of the household", and despite their quarter of a century together, he isn't always a big fan of her straight-talking.

She added: "My husband sometimes says, 'Maybe you could say that a little softer. But I've always been that way.

"Whether it hurts or not, honest communication is how you work through it."