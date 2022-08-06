Marvin Humes treats his wife Rochelle to extra special date nights every two weeks to keep their marriage strong.

The couple recently renewed their wedding vows at a lavish ceremony in Italy to celebrate their 10th anniversary - and the JLS singer has now opened up about how they keep the romance alive, admitting they plan something special at least twice a month.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he explained: “We know we’re so lucky to have one another and we never take our relationship for granted.

“At least once a fortnight, we do something together, just the two of us, even if it’s just going out for dinner.”

Rochelle added: “That never gets old. We still get excited (about date nights) … Life goes by so fast, it’s easy to forget to be present.”

The couple’s vow renewal ceremony took place at a villa on Lake Como and the former Saturdays singer wore a bespoke French lace and tulle gown by Suzanne Neville, featuring long fluted sleeves and a bespoke Helen Martin lace veil, which was hand embroidered with the words "Ten down, forever to go".

The couple's daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, and five-year-old Valentina were bridesmaids, while their 21-month-old son Blake donned a mini tuxedo to serve as best man.

And Rochelle, 33, admitted their kids had been the driving force behind their decision to get married again.

She said: "The girls have watched the video and seen photographs from our wedding day and Alaia, in particular, kept asking: 'Why wasn't I there? She wanted to know, 'Where was I? In your tummy?'

"'She wasn't letting it drop and that kind of spurred us on because we'd always said this was something we wanted to do."

Marvin's JLS bandmates J.B. Gill and Oritse Williams were among the guests, but fourth member Aston Merrygold was unable to make it due to his work commitments, though his fiancee, Sarah Richards attended without him.