A football club is to start accepting Bitcoin payments.

Oxford City will allow fans to make purchases - such as tickets and refreshments - at the RAW Charging Stadium as another way to pay, alongside card and cash.

The exchanges for goods and services using cryptocurrency will begin at their game against Eastbourne Borough - the first of the new National League South’s season - on Saturday (06.08.22).

The decision is being brought to life through a partnership with CoinCorner - an Isle of Man-based outfit who made the first contactless Bitcoin card, The Bolt Card - who will also provide sponsorship to the club.

The management of the club believe the programme provides a “key part” to their business goals.

Justin Merrit, the director of football at Oxford City said: "Embracing the latest technologies and innovations to ensure Oxford City FC can continue to operate as a self-sustaining club is a key part of our long-term objectives.

"It's not mandatory for people to engage with our new technology, but we believe in time paying via Bitcoin will become the new normal in English football."

CoinCorner remarked it was “pleasing” to be involved with the launch of the first club using the tech.

Daniel Scott, their CEO added:"Innovation and forward-thinking sit at the heart of our key working objectives, just like Oxford City FC.

"It's pleasing to see the club become the first adopters of Bitcoin payment in the National League. We believe this move will set a trend across non-league and Football League divisions as digital currency establishes itself as the new normal for sports fan and eventgoers across the UK."