Rosie O’Donnell says her teenage daughter Vivienne is "allowed to express her feelings" after branding her upbringing abnormal.

19-year-old Vivienne claimed in a recent TikTok video that she didn't have a normal upbringing and after some back and forth, Rosie, 60, admitted she's right.

Speaking in her own TikTok video, Rosie said: "I knew what she was talking about. It's not normal to have three lesbian mothers and have one of them be famous and get in a fight with the president for five years or more.

"She's right to say that it wasn't a normal upbringing like all of her friends and it's okay, you're allowed to express your feelings in our family, even if you do it online in a funny manner. I replied, I thought in a funny manner, saying I was going to tell all her secrets. But I don't have any secrets! She's a great kid, always has been."

This came after Rosie initially responded with videos claiming that Vivienne's childhood was totally normal.

She asked: “Vi Vi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?

“I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Jeez, Viv, I’m going to tell some secrets about you!

She put a caption on the video that said: “Love your vibe with your Moms.”

In another video, she said: “A hater? Come on, I thought I was pretty nice. I didn’t think I was hateful at all. Just my review of the show. That’s all. Bye bye.”

Vivienne, is the youngest of Rosie's four children that she adopted with her 55-year-old ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, from whom she split in 2007.

They also share sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughter Chelsea, 24.

O'Donnell adopted her fifth child, daughter Dakota, nine, with former partner Michelle Rounds in 2013 before Rounds died of an apparent suicide in 2017 aged 46.