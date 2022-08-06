Ellen Pompeo says 'Grey's' Anatomy' should be "less preachy."

The 52-year-old actress has played the leading role of Dr. Meredith Grey on the hit ABC medical drama since it began in 2005 but thinks that if the show is going to tackle issues they should be allowed to develop over time rather than being written into a single episode.

She said: "I think if I had any desire, honestly, it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things. It’s like, we do one episode about, let’s see … Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time."

The 'Daredevil' star went added that she wants to see the show "touch" on certain issues rather than "hitting viewers" with them over the course of an hour.

Speaking on her 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo' podcast, she added: "I want it touch on these social issues that are important and have them be threads throughout instead of consistently [hitting] you over the head for just one hour."

Meanwhile , Ellen - who is reportedly reducing her role in the show as it approaches its 19th season - previously spoke out about how she has tried to persuade bosses to bring the show to a close but is often reminded of how lucrative the series is.

She said: "I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”