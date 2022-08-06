Victoria Beckham has wished Geri Halliwell a happy 50th birthday.

The 48-year-old star shot to fame as part of 1990s group the Spice Girls alongside Geri, Emma Bunton, 46. Mel B, 47, and Melanie C, 48, and while she has not performed with the 'Wannabe' hitmakers since 2012, still took to Instagram on Saturday (06.08.22) to send her well-wishes to her former bandmate as she reached the milestone birthday.

Alongside a throwback image of herself and Geri in their heyday, Victoria wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday @therealgerihalliwell! Hope you have the best day!! Kisses!" (sic)

Meanwhile, Victoria - who eventually turned her back on music in favour of a career in fashion design - was not the only Spice Girl to acknowledge Geri publicly, with Emma sharing a throwback photo of herself and her "beautiful Spice Sister" on the set of 'Spiceworld: The Movie' in 1997, while Melanie C called her fellow pop star the "most wonderful collaborator, band mate, and friend."

Mel B appeared to be the only Spice Girl to have not publicly wished Geri a happy birthday.

Geri - who made a shock exit from the band in 1998 and went on to have a successful solo career with chart-toppers such as 'Mi Chico Latino' and 'It's Raining Men' but reunited with the Spice Girls for tours in 2007 and 2019 - acknowledged her big day with an Instagram Reel filled with iconic moments from her career and teased fans that "the best is yet to come."

She captioned the post: "I get to be 50! I’m so grateful to all the wonderful people and experiences I’ve had in my life. Thank you. I love you. The best is yet to come. Geri x."(sic)