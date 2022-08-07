Maya Jama has split from her fiance.

The 27-year-old presenter got engaged to Ben Simmons last December but after she was pictured out and about without her engagement ring this week, insiders have confirmed the pair called off their year-long romance last month in order to focus on their careers.

A source close to Maya - who had been making frequent trips from her UK home to see the 26-year-old Australian in America, where he plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Maya called it off engagement after things came to head last month.

“She is not going back to New York now. It’s heartbreaking for both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other.

“They’re both young and want to focus on their careers.

“Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job offers coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

"She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends.”

Maya - who previously dated Stormzy - has admitted in the past she is hopeless in the kitchen but was determined to learn to cook when she settles down and has children.

She said: “I’m a Deliveroo person, all the time. I’m very active on that. I live in the city now, so there are so many options. You can literally get everything you fancy in under 15 minutes.

“I’m just like, do I go in the kitchen and cook, or do I Deliveroo? It’s obviously a privilege. I always say when I have kids I’ll be a proper kitchen girl. I just haven’t got it in me yet. I want to love it but I just don’t have the love for it.”