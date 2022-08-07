Joe Wicks has a fully-stocked bar in his house.

The ‘Body Coach’ star admitted he wouldn't have bothered with the social set-up but it was already there when he and wife Rosie bought the house in Surrey, so they decided to keep the facility as it was.

He told the latest issue of new! magazine:“I’m not a guy who would build a bar in our house. But when we moved into this house, the previous owners had built a bar.

“So we kept it and just filled it with our booze.”

The 36-year-old fitness guru recently shocked fans of his exercise regimes by sharing a picture of himself with a beer-belly style stomach and flabby “bingo wings” but he admitted it would be "joyless" having to stick to a diet all the time.

He said: "I just want to eat what I want. I love big portions of food, chocolate puddings, gin and tonics. I'm greedy.

“It's a bit joyless to not eat what you want all the time, isn't it?"

Joe also admitted that, despite the pain of growing up with a drug addicted father, he has never seen a therapist.

He said: “I’ve never had a proper therapist myself. I had a couple of sessions as a teenager, but exercise is what I turned towards.

“I’m still open to it but if I felt like I needed to talk to someone about something I usually have my mum or dad and my brothers, so I’m never someone to bottle things up.”

He added if it wasn't for exercise, his life could have gone down a very different path.

Joe said: "I was troubled, stressed out and angry [as a child].

"I think if I didn't have exercise as a vent to release all that, I wouldn't have dealt with it and I wouldn't have been a stable adult. I would have gone in the wrong direction. Exercise was my therapy."