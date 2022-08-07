Winona Ryder's boyfriend thought she was Milla Jovovich when they first met.

The 50-year-old actress thinks it is "amazing" that fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn - who she has been dating since 2011 - isn't involved in the same industry as her but his lack of knowledge about Hollywood led to a funny mishap.

She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "We have a lot in common. We connected on so many levels. But it was amazing that's he's not in this business. I did really try to keep it quiet.

"He thought I was Milla Jovovich. He told me I was great in 'The Fifth Element'."

The 'Stranger Things' actress recently admitted she "wasn't taking care" of herself after she split from Johnny Depp in 1993, but an "incredible therapist" urged her to imagine being more gentle towards a younger version of herself, which helped.

Referring to her 1999 movie 'Girl, Interrupted' - which is about a young woman in a psychiatric hospital - Winona said: "That was my 'Girl, Interrupted' real life.

“I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama 'The House of the Spirits'].

“I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you’re treating yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself inside.’ Because I just wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Winona is thankful for the support she received from her 'The Age of Innocence' co-star, Michelle Pfeiffer, at the time.

She said: “I remember Michelle being like, ‘This is going to pass.’ But I couldn’t hear it.

“I’ve never talked about it. There’s this part of me that’s very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.”