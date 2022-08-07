Uber has a record number of drivers amid the cost of living crisis.

Roughly five million people are working for the tech giant as food delivery or taxi drivers, a 31 per cent increase from 2021, according to their CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

The service was hit by a decline in demand for drivers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to longer waiting times for customers. In addition, earning potential for drivers has since been impacted by the rising costs of petrol.

During the second financial quarter, 1.87 billion trips were recorded on the platform, roughly 21 million rides a day between April and June, an increase of 24 per cent from 2021, and 12 per cent more than in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Speaking to investors, he said: "That's right: more people are earning on Uber today than before the pandemic.

"Against the backdrop of elevated gas prices globally, this is a resounding endorsement of the value drivers continue to see in Uber."

Uber has received backlash for how it treats the drivers and in 2021, the UK Supreme Court ruled that they must classify drivers as workers. Across other markets, such as the United States, Uber can still deem drivers as freelance contractors, which bars them from being eligible for benefits such as healthcare or minimum wage.

In response to these criticisms, the company argues they get flexibility to pick their own hours and have introduced measures such as passing on operational costs to customers, such as a fuel surcharge.

Dara added: "Rather than relying solely on financial incentives, our goal has been to improve drivers' overall experience.”

However, despite the rises, Uber reported a loss of £2.1 billion, which they attribute to the decrease of their international business ventures’ values, like Zomato, Grab and Aurora.