Teresa Giudice has got married.

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star tied the knot with Louie Ruelas after two years of dating at a romantic ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Saturday (06.08.22).

The bride wore a white mermaid gown with a silver tiara as she walked down the aisle to 'Ava Maria', while the groom donned a white jacket with black trousers and bow-tie.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': “He had vows but spoke from his heart. She read her own vows.”

Fans will get to hear the vows for themselves as the outlet reports the wedding was filmed for a Bravo special, which is expected to air after the 13th season of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'.

Guests at the wedding did not include fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga - who is Teresa's sister-in-law - and the bride's brother, Joe Gorga, or Teresa's former best friend, Dina Canton.

The 50-year-old star - who has daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Adriana, 13, with first husband Joe Giudice, and is now stepmother to Louie and ex-wife Marisa DiMartino's sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas - got engaged in October last year while on vacation in Greece.

Louie wrote on Instagram at the time: "You are the LOVE of my life, my best friend, my soulmate [heart emoji]

"I promise to always love you every second of every day and always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters.

"I devote myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to walk this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old.(sic)"

Teresa previously expressed her belief that her late parents had brought Louie to her.

She said: "I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house.

"He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met … at the same street I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing.

"I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A couple of weeks later. I walk by, and I see Louie."