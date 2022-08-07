A US judge has ruled an abuse survivor can sue Visa after her assault was posted to Pornhub.

Serena Fleites - who was raped aged 13 in 2014 by her then-boyfriend, who allegedly pressured her into filming the encounter - claims that the credit card company profited from people seeing the video, and in turn, her abuse.

Previously, Visa attempted to be removed from the case, which outlines that they worked with MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, to generate revenue from her ordeal.

Serena’s story came to prominence when it featured in a New York Times’ article, titled ‘The Children of Pornhub’, a piece that led MindGeek to erase millions of videos and amend their business policies and practices.

The allegations put forward by Serena and her legal representatives was outlined in the pretrial ruling of the Central District Court of California.

They state that the original video, which was posted to Pornhub without her awareness of permission, racked up 400,000 views before she realised it was there, according to Serena.

Serena asserts that after she discovered it, she contacted MindGeek, pretending to be her mother "to inform it that the video qualified as child pornography", and it was taken a couple of weeks later.

However, before its deletion, it was downloaded and re-uploaded repeatedly, with a collective viewership of 2.7 million. According to documents, MindGeek generated revenue from this.

Serena says the episode caused her life to spiralling “out of control”, including various suicide attempts and a breakdown of many family relationships and drug abuse, introduced to her a man that she would film further explicit videos to the site to fund her heroin habit.

Judge Cormac J. Carney said: "While MindGeek profited from the child porn featuring Plaintiff, Plaintiff was intermittently homeless or living in her car, addicted to heroin, depressed and suicidal, and without the support of her family."

The judge ruled there was “a strong possibility” that Visa related “directly” to the videos.

He said: "The Court can infer a strong possibility that Visa's network was involved in at least some advertisement transactions relating directly to Plaintiff's videos".

Judge Carney also said: "the Court can comfortably infer that Visa intended to help MindGeek monetize child porn from the very fact that Visa continued to provide MindGeek the means to do so and knew MindGeek was indeed doing so.

"Put yet another way, Visa is not alleged to have simply created an incentive to commit a crime, it is alleged to have knowingly provided the tool used to complete a crime".

Visa responded to the ruling by arguing the "allegation that Visa recognized MindGeek as an authorized merchant and processed payment to its websites does not suggest that Visa agreed to participate in sex trafficking of any kind".

They say that a business relationship with MindGeek does not make it a crime, labelling the ruling as “disappointing”.

A spokesperson told BBC News: "This pretrial ruling is disappointing and mischaracterizes Visa's role and its policies and practices. Visa will not tolerate the use of our network for illegal activity. We continue to believe that Visa is an improper defendant in this case."

MindGeek explained that the court case relied on her allegations being proved as true.

They told BBC News: "When the court can actually consider the facts, we are confident the plaintiff's claims will be dismissed for lack of merit."

They also outlined their zero tolerance for illegal content, prohibited content from anyone not age verified by government-supplied identification, got rid of users being able to download free content, included increased moderation, brought in digital fingerprint technology.

Last month, the CEO and chairman of MindGeek left the company.