US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old politician first revealed he had contracted the virus on 21 July but after a five-day course of treatment, he was showing negative, only to contract a rare "rebound" case days later.

However, his physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor has announced the president has received another negative test but will continue to isolate away from his staff until he undergoes another test.

The medic wrote: "In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test."

The White House doctor previously explained that the President had returned four consecutive negative tests before recording a positive result last Saturday (30.07.22).

Biden addressed the nation after leaving isolation earlier that week and claimed that he was "feeling great" after having the disease due to combination of vaccines and the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

He said: “I got through it with no fear. A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools.

“And guess what, I want to remind everybody: They are free. They are convenient, and they are safe, and they work."

But four days later he returned to isolation.

He announced: "Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks.

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.

“I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

The doctor had previously told how effective the Paxlovid treatment had proven for the president.

He wrote in a statement: "President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."