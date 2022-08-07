Jewel’s tour bus caught fire during a day off from her latest tour.

The singer, 48, revealed pictures of the burnt-out vehicle as she reassured fans “everybody is safe” – before the last show of her ‘Am Gold Tour’ was delayed by lightning strikes.

She said in a video on TikTok and Instagram about the blaze in a hotel parking lot on Saturday (06.08.22): “We had a full bus fire. Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day.

“The fire department came, everybody is safe. Thank you fire fighters and department!”

The singer – born Jewel Kilcher – found out about the blaze after hotel front desk staff alerted the driver about flames inside the vehicle.

Jewel added about a vintage guitar and amplifier being saved from inside: “Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear! All’s well that ends well.”

The stunned singer also asked: “But how ’bout this b******?”

Jewel has been on her ‘Am Gold Tour’ since June with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson.

Their next show after the fire was on Saturday night at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

The singer and her band ended up making it to the gig, which is the final of the tour – but the concert was delayed due to lightning amid a storm.

Mum-of-one Jewel – whose exes include Sean Penn, 61, and who has son Kase Townes Murray, 11, with former husband Ty Murray, 52 – has been estranged from her mother who also served as her business manager since

2003.

The singer has accused her mum of stealing millions of dollars from her, and has said about being fiercely independent: “I don't think I started off young as a feminist. I read a lot of books in Alaska, I was pretty isolated where I grew up, and I think that I never thought I was any different than a man; I was raised in a place where pioneer women were

very strong still.

“They'd shoe horses and build their own homes and were very self-sufficient. It wasn't really until I've gotten older that I really

became a fan of women. And a fan of what women are capable of balancing and achieving, by just being them."