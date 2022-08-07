Mel C is said to be single again after reportedly splitting with her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall.

The Spice Girl, 48, mum to 13-year-old daughter Scarlett with her ex Thomas Starr, was with music executive Joe, who is in his 40s, since December 2015.

He even became her manager and the couple moved in together in North London along with Scarlett and his two children.

But a music industry source said on Sunday to The Sun (07.08.22): “Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJ’ing and other plans.

“The little free time she does have is devoted to her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

The insider added the split was “amicable” but stressed Mel was “not afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best”.

Mel and Joe are known for keeping their relationship relatively out of the spotlight, despite living and parenting together.

She said about him in a 2016 interview with Closer: “He challenges me but respects and loves me. I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where someone has got my back.”

Talking about her breakup with ex Thomas in 2012, Mel admitted her daughter provided the drive behind the split.

She told Radio 4's Desert Island Discs: “I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t happy, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.”